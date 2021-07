"Getting back out on the road and embarking on a true tour is something we’ve been looking forward to for almost 2 years,” shares Gov’t Mule front man and GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, and revered guitarist Warren Haynes. “This upcoming tour is really unique in that it offers so many different options— some shows with Trombone Shorty and his amazing band, some 2-set Gov’t Mule only shows where we can really stretch out, and some as part of the absolutely stacked Outlaw Tour where we get to play alongside (and with) so many of our friends."