With market-trembling new rules and investigations, Beijing's crackdown on its most prominent companies has seeped into nearly every aspect of modern life, wiping billions of dollars from Chinese and Hong Kong-listed stocks and bamboozling investment sages. - A draft rule released by cyberspace authorities requires platforms with more than a million users to submit to cybersecurity reviews before overseas IPOs. This could have a chilling effect on future listings by Chinese companies as they think twice about attracting Beijing's wrath.