Lawmakers okay $2.7 billion for zero-emission vehicles

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By David Reichmuth and Leslie Aguayo, a Climate Equity Program Manager from The Greenlining Institute. Zero-emission vehicle technologies, like battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, are critical to reducing air pollution and climate-changing emissions from transportation. State and federal policies that require and incentivize zero emission vehicles sales are important tools to ensure that this transition away from fossil fuel combustion happens as rapidly as possible. The reduction in tailpipe pollution will help address harmful and inequitable air pollution exposure from on-road vehicles. And, there are tools that could be used to target these benefits to specific communities — communities that are disproportionately burdened by air pollution. One promising tool is the use of low- or zero-emission zones to prioritize the use of cleaner vehicles.