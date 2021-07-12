Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lawmakers okay $2.7 billion for zero-emission vehicles

By ERIC FURTH
capitolweekly.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia lawmakers have approved a dramatic expansion of the state’s commitments to all-electric vehicles, with the goal of ultimately increasing the number of electric and zero-emission cars on the road. The $2.7 billion piece of the 2021-22 state budget was sent to the Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk on June 28....

capitolweekly.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Carbon Economy#Sb#Zev#General Fund#The Bluegreen Alliance#The European Union#Bga#The United Auto Workers#The Teamsters Union#The Sierra Club#Legislature#Cvrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
California Statecitywatchla.com

California is about to feel Delta’s full force

For weeks, California has experienced low numbers of virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Cases are now on the rise, in part because of the state’s much publicized reopening on June 15. And with Delta making up nearly half of all new cases analyzed in Los Angeles County for the week ending June 19, it’s clear that this strain of the virus may ramp up the numbers very quickly.
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Biden mileage rule to exceed Obama climate goal

President Biden is proposing a return to aggressive Obama-era vehicle mileage standards over five years, according to industry and government officials briefed on the plan. Biden will then aim for even tougher anti-pollution rules afterward to forcefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nudge 40% of U.S. drivers into electric vehicles by decade’s end.
California StateSFGate

California changes course on schools enforcing mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After initially telling schools they must send students home if they refuse to wear masks indoors, California public health officials abruptly changed course and said districts will be able to decide how to enforce the mask mandate. While California says fully vaccinated people don't have to...
California StateSFGate

Wildfire pushing California toward the brink of blackouts

A wildfire raging uncontrollably across southern Oregon has knocked out three electrical lines so critical to the stability of grids in the western U.S. that California has warned of rotating blackouts and Nevada faced a power emergency. The fast-moving Bootleg fire crippled a key transmission system known as the California...
CarsCarBuzz

Quick Guide To Partial Zero Emission Vehicles

As the name suggests, Partial Zero Emission Vehicles, or PZEV for short, are automobiles that were specially designed to meet stringent emission standards in the US. They are not necessarily hybrid cars, but they are more environmentally friendly than traditional gas-fed vehicles. Key factors that define this specific classification include:
Carsdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles Comments On Recently Announced Initiatives to Accelerate Canada's Zero Emissions Act

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'), commented today on recently announced changes to Canada's previously announced Zero Emissions Act. Among the changes to be implemented, Canada has announced it will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050.
CarsCleanTechnica

Zero Emissions Zones: A Tool to Target Benefits of Vehicle Electrification to Communities that Need it Most

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By David Reichmuth and Leslie Aguayo, a Climate Equity Program Manager from The Greenlining Institute. Zero-emission vehicle technologies, like battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, are critical to reducing air pollution and climate-changing emissions from transportation. State and federal policies that require and incentivize zero emission vehicles sales are important tools to ensure that this transition away from fossil fuel combustion happens as rapidly as possible. The reduction in tailpipe pollution will help address harmful and inequitable air pollution exposure from on-road vehicles. And, there are tools that could be used to target these benefits to specific communities — communities that are disproportionately burdened by air pollution. One promising tool is the use of low- or zero-emission zones to prioritize the use of cleaner vehicles.
California StatePosted by
ABC10

More California stimulus checks to come as Gov. Newsom signs budget package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People making less than $75,000 could expect a stimulus payment of $600 following the signing of the 2021 budget package. On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed budget bills totaling $100 billion, which includes economic relief programs to help ease the burden exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said in a press release the budget package's focus will provide relief to people in California who need it the most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy