Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hannibal, MO

Amazing Before & After Photos of Rockcliffe Mansion Restoration

By Sam
Posted by 
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rockcliffe Mansion has been going through some restoration these last few years bringing the house to its glory. Take a sneak peek at the restores stained glass. In a video posted back in April you can see the before and after photos of the restoration of the stained glass in the mansion. In the video you learn that John J Cruikshank, Jr, who was a Lumber Baron, wanted the very best of everything for the house. He hired the best of the best, wood carvers, construction builders, and even artist to help being his mansion to life. There is even a glass window designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, yes that Tiffany & Co.

khmoradio.com

Comments / 2

1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Comfort Tiffany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Stained Glass#Real Estate#The Restoration#Glass Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
New York City, NY6sqft

For $15M, this 160-acre Upstate estate dates to 1775 and has amazing restored barns

An enchanting estate in Upstate New York that has 160 acres of land and a residence constructed in 1775 is asking $15,000,000. The property, dubbed White Bridge Farm, is located in Old Chattam, a historic hamlet in Columbia County. In addition to the 18th-century home, which has been renovated but maintains some original detail, the farm includes multiple converted barns, horse stables, and a stunning pool and pool house, all surrounded by a landscape that looks like it was pulled from the pages of a storybook.
ShoppingWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Haunted Mansion Merchandise Materializes into Disneyland Resort

A spooktacular surprise awaited us in Port Curios and Curiosities at Disneyland today in the form of some creepy-cool new Haunted Mansion merchandise!. ‘The Haunted Mansion’ Master Gracey T-shirt – $36.99. The purple graphic t-shirt features Master Gracey in half-decayed form with ‘The Haunted Mansion’ stamped. Hitchhiking Ghosts Denim Shorts...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

The Fray’s Isaac Slade Lists Restored Victorian Mansion in Denver

The tides are officially changing in Denver, where Isaac Slade and his wife Anna have placed their one-of-a-kind Victorian mansion on the market for $3 million. The Fray frontman (“How to Save a Life,” “Over My Head,” “You Found Me,” “Love Don’t Die”) acquired the property back in 2009 for $950,000. Originally designed by noted local architect William Lang and built in 1890, the current homeowners undertook a significant renovation; the structure’s current iteration includes classic touches paired with fancy updates, including a decked-out basement complete with a performance stage and hidden speakeasy.
PetsWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Haunted Mansion Pet Bowl Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If your pet is a fan of ghostly spirits, then this new Haunted Mansion pet bowl might be perfect for them. We found it in Memento Mori, next to The Haunted Mansion, in Magic Kingdom. The Haunted...
Hudson, NY6sqft

Get amazing Hudson River views from every room at this $3.9M Hudson Square penthouse

The Spice Warehouse is a 15-unit condo at 481 Washington Street in Hudson Square. It was constructed in 1895 as a warehouse for the spice trade, and though those days are long gone, the lofty apartments certainly provide some “spicy” views. This 1,127-square-foot penthouse unit has incredible Hudson River and New Jersey skyline vantages from every room, as well as from the terrace and roof deck. It’s asking $3,950,000.
Home & GardenDesign Milk

Escape to Mexico to Minimalist Luxury at Villa Tulum

If you’re ready to pack your bags and get away, you might want to check out Tulum, Mexico, and this rental that exudes minimalist luxury and maximum relaxation. Located in Aldea Zama, Villa Tulum is a few short minutes away from the heart of Tulum and the beaches making it perfect for those who want privacy without complete seclusion. The modern interior begins with white walls, floors and ceilings that create a calm, soothing backdrop. Black framed windows punctuate the white walls, while the furnishings boast clean lines and neutral hues for an elegant yet comfortable vacation retreat.
Pittsfield, MAWWLP 22News

Wally the stegosaurus returns to Berkshire Museum after restoration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wally the life-sized stegosaurus has returned to his home in front of the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield after more than a year away Monday. Videos sent to 22News were provided by Berkshire Museum of the 1,200 pound fiberglass model arriving on a trailer and lifted into position by a large crane and then welded into place. The Stegosaurus was brought to Louis Paul Jonas Studios in Germantown, New York April 2020 to be refurbished. The studio made repairs to its tail, and a fresh paint job.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Custom-Built Florida Mansion, Complete With Furnishings, Lists for $14.8 Million

A lakeside estate in Florida with more than 12,400 square feet of living space listed last week for $14.8 million. The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom Boca Raton home sits on an acre of land in a gated community with 24-hour security. Overlooking the lake, the residence was custom built for Florida businessman Ken Rosen and his wife, Lisa, in 2007, according to John Poletto of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. He shares the listing with Mark Nestler, also of ONE Sotheby’s.
Visual ArtTribune-Star

Genealogy: Online game promotes photo restoration program

Several months ago, I reviewed a photo restoration program called Restore by Vivid-Pix. This is a truly impressive product for rejuvenating faded photographs and making old documents readable again. The folks at Vivid-Pix have created an online genealogy game called “Where is Great-Uncle George?” to promote the Restore program. Those...
San Mateo, CAMercury News

Photos: Colorful ’80s mansion on San Mateo Coast listed for $15 million

A mansion in El Granada on the San Mateo Coast offers 1980s glam for $15 million. Built in 1984, the 23,000-square-foot home that overlooks the Pacific Ocean is a lavish salute to its roots. A three-story chandelier with blue crystals hang over fish-shaped indoor swimming pools on the lower level. The property, which includes nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, also features an open glass elevator, custom wood railings and a helicopter pad, among many other amenities.
Hannibal, MOkhqa.com

Riverboats return to Hannibal's riverfront

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The American Duchess has become the first riverboat cruise to dock at Hannibal's new riverfront. She docked around noon and stayed until about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Passengers were able to chose from a wide variety of activities ranging from walking the downtown...
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

The July Fine Art & Antique Auction

A 17th century style stained oak and iron carriage safe box, the rectangular box with a fall front, applied with iron work hinges, clasp lock and ... A quantity of carved architectural panels, mouldings and trims in various woods, sizes and designs, to include cornice pieces, swags, garlands etc... 60...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is This Mansion The Nicest Home For Sale In WNY? [PHOTOS]

I've always said it doesn't hurt to dream. There's nothing like dreaming about living in your fantasy home. You know, the one that is just too far out of your price range. While the Buffalo area doesn't quite have the estates and mansions that some other places around the country have, Western New York does have some pretty spectacular homes and you can find them throughout the region.

Comments / 2

Community Policy