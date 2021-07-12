Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pastor of Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church where Summer Wells and her family attend, spoke to WVLT News about the girl’s disappearance. David Ryder told WVLT News Reporter Ashley Bohle that he is struggling because there has been no hope for the family. Despite hundreds of tips in the AMBER Alert case, none have led to 5-year-old Summer. Ryder said that has caused a sense of hopelessness for the family.