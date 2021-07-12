Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

XDA Basics: How to Change the Autocorrect Settings on Android and iOS

By Gaurav Shukla
xda-developers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutocorrect is a double-edged sword. When it works perfectly, it can be really useful. But when it goes wrong, things can get a little awkward. After all, we’ve all seen or had those autocorrect mishaps from our beloved keyboard apps that completely changed the meaning of what we were trying to say. So if you’re looking to change the autocorrect setting on your Android or iPhone, we can help. In this guide, we’ll detail the steps needed to enable or disable autocorrect on both mobile platforms.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Ios#Virtual Keyboard#Ios#Android Pretty#Languages#Language Keyboard#Autocorrect Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: how to customize notifications on Android and iOS

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS. Now,...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

THE LAST DEFENSE! Download for Android & IOS

THE LAST DEFENSE! This classic tower defense game takes place shortly. It is easy to learn and fun to play. It’s easy to play and fun. You can defend humanity in 4 zones, with 3 difficulty levels. There are 1500 enemies and 1500 attacks. You will need to place your turrets in the most suitable places, manage your money and learn about enemy attacks so you can prepare for an attack.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

iOS 15: How to Set Up a Legacy Contact to Pass on Data

With its next round of operating systems Apple is creating a Digital Legacy program to enable easier access to our loved ones after we die. Here’s how to set up a legacy contact. Apple Digital Legacy. When you go to Settings > Your Profile > Legacy Contact, you can designate...
Video GamesGematsu

Finding Paradise coming to iOS, Android

Publisher X.D. Network and developer Freebird Games will release To the Moon and A Bird Story sequel Finding Paradise for iOS and Android, the companies announced. A release date was not announced. Pre-registration is available now via TapTap. Finding Paradise first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble...
Electronicsxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to Update your Wear OS Smartwatch

Google’s smartwatch operating system, Wear OS, has been around for a long time. It was initially called Android Wear but was updated and renamed to Wear OS later, competing directly against watchOS from Apple. Well, only in terms of the moniker. Wear OS did bring a good set of features...
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to copy and paste on Chromebook

If you recently made the move to Chrome OS from a Mac or Windows PC, the new keyboard layout can be confusing. One of the first things you’ll have noticed is your new Chromebook keyboard doesn’t have a Caps lock key. After that initial shock subsided, you probably started thinking about your beloved keyboard shortcuts. When it comes to keyboard shortcuts, it’s hard to find a more important trio than copy, cut, and paste. Whether you use your laptop primarily for work or for play, you use this functionality daily.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

Pegasus iOS and Android

But itâ(TM)s also because they have a reputation for security. Dating back to the earliest days of the mobile platform, Apple fought to ensure that hacking iOS was hard, that downloading software was easy and safe, and that installing patches to protect against newly discovered vulnerabilities was the norm. And...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to unzip files on Android through third-party apps

Archive files are used to compress files and folders. These are very useful when you’re sharing content to someone but have a space crunch. As compressed files take up less storage space than uncompressed files, they can also be transferred quicker. Some of the most common archive file formats are ZIP, RAR, TAR, and 7Z. If you’re looking to unzip or extract a file on Android, you can use an archive manager or a file manager.
MLBhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors App For iOS/Android

If you enjoy Hoops Rumors on your smartphone or tablet, be sure to check out our free Trade Rumors app!. Trade Rumors, available for iOS and Android, is the best way to consume our content on a mobile device. Here’s what it delivers, all for free:. All the articles from...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to scan a QR code on Android

Knowing how to scan a QR code on Android has become a crucial skill over the last 18 months with many restaurants, parking facilities, and other venues adopting the code blocks. Why? Because it's an easy method to link customers to a website or app without forcing them to type in a long URL.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Clubhouse open to public on iOS and Android

Starting today, after just under a year in development and invite-only testing, Clubhouse is open to the public. The waitlist system is now done away with, and anyone with a device compatible with the Clubhouse app can tap in to the system. The app Clubhouse is a portal to the Clubhouse chat system, a place where individuals can join rooms to talk, in real time, with their voice.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Change Android Wallpaper After A Particular Time Interval

Let’s admit; Android is right now the most popular mobile operating system. Compared to all other mobile OS, Android offers you better features and more customization options. If we talk only about the customization, Android allows you to use launchers, skin packs, icon packs, wallpapers, etc. Out of all those,...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to take Scrolling Screenshots on your Android smartphone

All of us take screenshots on a regular basis. Be it on our smartphones or computers, screenshots have become really easy to take. More often than not, you just have to press a button or two to capture a screenshot on whatever device you’re using. Depending on what you’re taking a screenshot of, you may want to save it for yourself or share it with someone else. You may even want to highlight something in the screenshot.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Android vs iOS: The state of software support

Over the years, Android has been slowly creeping up to iOS in terms of overall software updates, trying to match its industry-leading five-year software update policy. While it's true that the differences between iPhones and Android-powered devices are too many and too diverse, we could all probably agree that at the end of the day, it all boils down to the amount of time your device is officially supported.
Electronicsxda-developers

XDA Basics: Do Apple AirPods work with Android? How to pair them?

Like most of its products, Apple wasn’t the first company to launch truly wireless earbuds. But when it did launch the AirPods, it was able to immediately carve out a place for them, and now Apple completely dominates the market for the premium wireless earbuds. Naturally, a lot of people consider buying the AirPods, including Android users, which leads to the question — do Apple AirPods work with Android smartphones? The short answer to this question is yes, AirPods work with Android devices.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Teams apps in meetings now available on iOS and Android

Last year, Microsoft announced the availability of Teams apps for meetings. Until now, Teams apps in meetings were available only on desktop. Today, Microsoft is expanding the availability of Microsoft Teams apps built for meetings to iOS and Android. Similar to the desktop experience, you can access the meeting app via a tab before and after a meeting.
Video GamesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Warframe coming to Android & iOS with cross-platform compatibility

Co-op action game Warframe is one of the best free-to-play titles out there, and The New War is their next big expansion for this year, coming sometime later. Even better, the game is getting cross-play and cross-save capability and landing on mobiles too. Both for the Android and iOS platforms which is great news, especially for players who have invested hundreds of hours playing this MMO. At the annual TennoCon 2021, the developer Digital Extremes made this exciting announcement with no official timeline of release, per se.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Change Your Navigation Language in Google Maps on Android

With voice navigation, you’ll hear travel alerts, which lane to use, where to turn, and if there’s a better route. Google Maps, however, automatically displays map labels and place names in your country’s local language. Google Maps also uses your device’s default language as the navigation voice. So, if you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy