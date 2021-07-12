Cancel
Edgar County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edgar by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edgar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDGAR COUNTY At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paris, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paris, Chrisman, Edgar, Metcalf, Edgar County Airport and Scottland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

