Two Rivers Announces July In-Office Vaccinations

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department has announced the dates and times for open clinic. vaccinations in their Kearney office located at 516 W. 11 th Street, Suite 108B. Anyone ages two months or older. are welcome to come in to receive vaccinations. While walk-ins are welcome, priority will be...

