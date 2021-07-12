Cancel
Iroquois County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iroquois THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

Iroquois, IL
Iroquois County, IL
