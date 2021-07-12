Cancel
Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Clark County by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flashing flooding of recent burn areas. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger debris flows and rockfalls. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northeast Clark County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * From 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ this afternoon through late tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists late this afternoon through the overnight hours as thunderstorms move south across eastern Clark County, Mohave County and the lower Colorado River Valley. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are possible. * In addition to flash flooding of washes and roadways in the watch area, debris flows will be possible near the Flag Fire burn scar including the community of Pine Lake.

alerts.weather.gov

