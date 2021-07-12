Cancel
Hernando County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hernando, Pasco by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hernando; Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pasco County in west central Florida Southwestern Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timber Pines, or 7 miles west of Spring Hill, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Weeki Wachee, Pine Island, Weeki Wachee Gardens, Hudson, Timber Pines, Weeki Wachee Acres and North Weeki Wachee. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

