More than 250 bills seeking to limit the rights of LGBT people have been brought up or passed in state legislatures across the country this year. Many target transgender youth by limiting access to gender-affirming medical care or prohibiting participation in school sports. Some seek to bar transgender people from restrooms consistent with their gender identity. Others focus on refusal-of-service under the guise of “religious liberty,” a transparent legislative attempt to allow businesses and organizations to discriminate against LGBT people.