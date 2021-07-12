How winning the Mr. K Award shaped three KC companies

There's a lot of value creation opportunity in sustainability, Andrew Kenny, SVP and CFO at Scoular, an agricultural supply chain company, told me. “We believe that there's a huge demand from the consumer base, and we can play a key role in that supply chain by connecting all the way from the producer or farmer to what the demand is on the consumer side,” Kenny says. And as a private, employee-owned company with $6 billion in revenue, workers’ opinions matter when it comes to sustainability investment, he says.