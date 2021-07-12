How winning the Mr. K Award shaped three KC companies
The executives at Pro Athlete Inc., Sunlighten and Bishop-McCann share how the awards process and clinching the Mr. K title paid off for their businesses.www.bizjournals.com
The executives at Pro Athlete Inc., Sunlighten and Bishop-McCann share how the awards process and clinching the Mr. K title paid off for their businesses.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
Comments / 0