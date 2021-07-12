Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Threat forces plane to Seattle to be searched at Atlanta's airport, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - A reported threat forced some passengers bound from Atlanta to Seattle to be delayed until Monday morning. The Atlanta Police Department said a reported threat forced a plane scheduled to leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night around 11 p.m. to be searched. Police said the passengers were deplaned on the airfield and security teams using K-9s swept through the aircraft.

Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
#Seattle#Atlanta Police#Weather
