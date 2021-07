As the current mayor of the city of Warrensville Heights and a former NBA player, I’ve keenly been watching this Ohio 11th Congressional District special election to replace the great Marcia Fudge to lead this district. It was important for me to write on behalf of Shontel Brown. I know Shontel and her family, and have for a very long time. I know that she is a person of faith and integrity. I also know that she is well-suited to be the person to lead this congressional district into the future.