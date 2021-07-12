Cancel
Idaho State

Two men found dead in RV parked in rural Boise County. Here’s what we know

By Jacob Scholl
Idaho Statesman
 16 days ago

State and local police are investigating the deaths of two men in Boise County. Boise County sheriff’s deputies made the discovery on Saturday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. Deputies were called to an RV parked permanently to the southwest of Idaho City in the Clear Creek area off Idaho Highway 21. A nearby neighbor called the Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check after the two men who lived in the RV were not seen for several days.

