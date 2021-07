We are sad to announce that Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers will be unable to perform the 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival due to an unexpected health emergency. "Due to an emergency appendectomy, Bruce will need to cancel the Noisemakers’ performance at the Beartrap Summer Festival. While we’re grateful that he’s well on his way to recovery, his medical team has cautioned against any travel or performances at this time. We look forward to getting back to the West as soon as possible. Thank you to all for your well wishes, patience, and understanding!"