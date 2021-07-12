Cancel
Margot Robbie Surprised by Harley Quinn’s Fate in the Snyder Cut

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you will about the DC Extended Universe’s inability to match Mighty Marvel’s reliably lucrative talent for cohesive world-building, but the onscreen presence of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has become—justified cliché incoming—iconic in the pop culture panorama from her thus-far two movie appearances. Robbie’s return for a third go-round in franchise-crossing director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be an essential anchor for the sequel showcasing DC Comics’ ensemble of bad seeds. However, as doubts rise about future returns, it seems that the actress was unaware of the fact that her character was killed off—well, in one branch of the continuity.

