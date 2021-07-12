Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Israel is already applying the third dose of Pfizer to adults with these characteristics

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of months ago it was said that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech might require a third dose to reach maximum effectiveness. The rumor seems to be confirmed, as this Sunday Nitzan Horowitz , Israel's Minister of Health , announced that they will begin giving a booster injection to adults with immunodeficiency and are considering extending it to the general population.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Drugs#Immunization#Minister Of Health#Sep#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Medical & Biotechsiouxlandnews.com

Pfizer: Vaccine protective for at least 6 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine wanes slightly over time but it remains strongly protective for at least six months after the second dose, according to company data released Wednesday. The findings are one piece of evidence that U.S. health authorities will consider in deciding if and...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Third dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine boosts immunity against the Indian 'Delta' variant and can trigger an 11-fold spike in antibodies, data suggests

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could offer strong protection against the Indian 'Delta' variant, data reveals, as a separate study finds protection provided by the vaccine could wane after six months. New data released by the company on Wednesday showed antibody levels increased five-fold among people ages...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pfizer Says a Third Dose of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Will ‘Strongly’ Protect Against Delta Variant

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer released data on its website on Wednesday in support of a third dose to “strongly” boost antibody defense against the Delta variant. The data was released ahead of a company earnings call and reported by CNN. According to Pfizer, the “estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three.” The boost figures vary slightly between age groups with those between 18 and 55 likely to enjoy a five-fold increase in protection, while those between 65 and 85 could expect an 11-fold boost. Pfizer’s internal data has not been peer-reviewed.
Industryhealthday.com

Pfizer, Moderna to Expand Vaccine Studies in Young Children

TUESDAY, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer and Moderna are expanding trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5 to 11 years to more closely measure the risk for heart inflammation and other rare side effects that occurred in teens and young adults who received the vaccines. The...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves GSK’s shingles vaccine for immunocompromised adults

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) adjuvanted Zoster vaccine recombinant, Shingrix, to prevent herpes zoster (shingles) in immunocompromised people aged 18 years and above. Shingrix consists of the glycoprotein E antigen along with an adjuvant system, AS01B, to produce an immune response specific to the...
Medical & Biotechabccolumbia.com

Pfizer CEO pushes for third COVID shot

(ABC News) — On the vaccine front the CEO of Pfizer pushing for a third shot. This comes as the surge of COVID cases is overwhelming hospitals from coast to coast. ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the story.
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Provide Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Extend Clinical Trials to Younger Patients

The clinical trial expansion is part of efforts to detect potential adverse effects in children, such as heart inflammation problems. Pfizer and BioNTech are providing an additional 200 million COVID-19 vaccines to the United States, according to a press release,1 and will be expanding their clinical trials of the vaccines in children 5 to 11 years of age.2.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Israel to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to adults over 60, report says

Israel will reportedly begin offering a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 60 and older, weeks after it opened up the availability of a third jab to at-risk populations. The move, reported via Israeli TV and radio but not yet published on the Ministry of Health website, comes amid a rapid rise in the delta variant.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why the Bad News About the Pfizer Vaccine Isn't So Bad

When studying efficacy reports from vaccine use in the real world, it’s important to look beyond the numbers to get the true picture. When we think of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) coronavirus vaccine, we think of strong performance. The company wowed the global health community when it reported overall efficacy of more than 90% in six-month follow up of its phase 3 clinical trial.
New York Post

Israel to offer third COVID booster shot to elderly

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

Pfizer shot halts severe illness, allows infection in Israel

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine provided a strong shield against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel in recent weeks, even though it was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country’s health ministry. The vaccine, developed with BioNTech SE, provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy