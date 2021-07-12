Israel is already applying the third dose of Pfizer to adults with these characteristics

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer released data on its website on Wednesday in support of a third dose to “strongly” boost antibody defense against the Delta variant. The data was released ahead of a company earnings call and reported by CNN. According to Pfizer, the “estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three.” The boost figures vary slightly between age groups with those between 18 and 55 likely to enjoy a five-fold increase in protection, while those between 65 and 85 could expect an 11-fold boost. Pfizer’s internal data has not been peer-reviewed.