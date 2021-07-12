Fort Atkinson police reports July 9

Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and one fire alarm; were asked to check the welfare of a resident who no longer lives at the address provided; were unable to identify the source and exact location of the sound of two loud explosions thought to have come from fireworks or to locate a man who reportedly was asking other people for drugs and a speeding motorcyclist near the 200 block of Highland Avenue; confirmed that the possible odor someone thought was emanating from illegal drug use was coming from incense; spoke with the Stoughton Police Department which asked them to check on two youths who have not been at school, and the youths were fine; documented information about a homeless person sleeping in a business in the 300 block of Washington Street, information about a possible temporary restraining order violation, a harassment incident via Facebook, information about an accident in a parking lot resulting in property damage and a report of possible drug activity; assisted someone with a preliminary breath test; warned someone for a possible fireworks complaint; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault incident.