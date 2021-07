The Cleveland Indians selected Connor Kokx- centerfielder with the 12th round pick (366th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft. He was injured his freshman season at Long Beach State Kokx received a medical redshirt. Entering 2020 healthy and hopeful for an opportunity, the young outfielder was once again shut down by the raging global pandemic. Kokx entered 2021 as a third-year redshirt freshman with an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. The Freshman All-American responded to his opportunity by recording a .366/.481/.571 slash line this past season. Appearing in the Cape Cod League with the Orleans Firebirds this summer against some of the nation’s strongest competition (small sample warning), he recorded a .255 batting average with 3 doubles, 2 stolen bases, striking out 12 times in 55 plates appearances, and drawing 4 walks.