Sparks Set for Nashville Stop

This year, we’re all learning a lot about one of the most kinetic creative forces in rock and pop of the past half-century. Los Angeles-residing brothers Russell and Ron Mael started Sparks in the early 1970s and quickly established a catalog of ingenious, rollicking, flamboyant and sometimes plain weird records that consistently look forward. They didn’t invent glam, power pop, synth pop or other styles they’ve worked in, but they consistently embrace new ideas with open arms and make music that always feels like — well, Sparks music.