The collaboration event between Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Ratchet & Clank will go off on July 26. The Fall Guys universe will be joined by the legendary pair Ratchet & Clank, thanks to a collaboration between Mediatonic and PlayStation. As a result, we will be able to earn all the themed prizes from the Insomniac Games story in this PS4 and PC battle royale. It will be separated into two unique weeks and will provide us the opportunity to acquire goodies linked to the PlayStation exclusive series.