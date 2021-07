An excerpt from Becoming Doctors 25 Years Later: Twenty five physicians sharing the journey from medical student to retirement. I’ve been out of med school for twenty-five years now. Somehow, I thought by now I would be the beloved owner of my own practice, my name on the lips of every family in town … or a full professor sitting comfortably in my book-lined office … and in between I would rush in and out of the hospital, my white coat starched and clean, to provide impressive and timely medical care without messing up my hair.