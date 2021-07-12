Mack looking for comeback season with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will officially kick off their 2021 season with the start of training camp next week (July 28). As a die-hard Colts fan, I could not be more excited. In my humble opinion, I think the Colts will have a pretty good season. They have a new quarterback with something to prove in Carson Wentz, the defense is one of the best in the NFL, and I think the combination of the offensive line and the skills players is very dangerous. Now, are the Colts going to win every game? Heck no. But given this year’s schedule, I think that they can win most of their games and will most likely win the AFC South. With all of that said, here is my too soon-to call 2021 season predictions for the Indianapolis Colts.