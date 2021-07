Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Baby oil is a staple in many households: Not only does it nurture sensitive baby skin, but it also keeps easily irritated adult skin (shall we say?) baby-smooth. And yet—many options contain a highly controversial ingredient that makes many beauty experts raise a brow. But as more and more innovations continue to command the market, you do have baby oil options that are way less cause for concern.