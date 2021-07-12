Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Arizona AG Brnovich Amends Complaint Against DHS

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attorney General Mark Brnovich Amends Complaint to Stop Biden Administration’s Environmentally Harmful Immigration Policies. PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed an amended complaint and also moved for a preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and federal officials for violating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) through their destructive immigration policies. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to void the decisions to stop border wall construction and substantially reinstate the “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy until the federal government complies with its obligations under NEPA.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Environmental Policy#Arizona Ag#Dhs#Nepa#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicskzimksim.com

Attorney General Schmitt, Attorney General Brnovich Co-Lead 26 States in Defending Second Amendment and Right to Self-Defense in SCOTUS

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich are co-leading a coalition of 26 states to protect Americans’ right to self-defense at the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS). The states filed an amicus brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, urging the justices to declare New York’s subjective-issue, or “may issue,” firearm license regime unconstitutional and reverse the Second Circuit’s decision.
Santa Fe, NMRegister Citizen

Last ethics complaint against New Mexico speaker dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A State Ethics Commission hearing officer has dismissed the third and final complaint accusing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf of failing to disclose a conflict of interest when he pushed for civil rights legislation approved earlier this year. Hearing officer James Starznyski, a retired...
Posted by
KTAR News

AG Brnovich files fraud lawsuit against two Tucson real estate companies

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a consumer fraud lawsuit Thursday against two real estate companies and a manager for allegedly deceiving consumers in transactions. The lawsuit alleges Tucson businesses Deed and Note Traders, LLC, 881 Home, LLC, and the manager, David Kinas — all defendants in...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Migrants are going missing after being released into the US: Just 6,400 out of 50,000 have reported to ICE offices after crossing the border and DON'T have court dates, shocking figures reveal

Of 50,000 migrants who crossed the southern border illegally before being released without a court date, just 13 percent have reported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to figures released on Wednesday that illustrate the pitfalls of the Biden administrations emergency immigration measures. It comes amid a continuing surge...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
ImmigrationNew York Post

It’s not a border crisis anymore — it’s border chaos

At this point, it’s not quite accurate to say there’s a crisis at the border. The situation is much worse than that. As a result of the policy changes enacted by the Biden administration, combined with an utter lack of planning or foresight about what those policies would produce, the border is now in chaos — and getting worse by the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy