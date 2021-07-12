Arizona AG Brnovich Amends Complaint Against DHS
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Amends Complaint to Stop Biden Administration’s Environmentally Harmful Immigration Policies. PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed an amended complaint and also moved for a preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and federal officials for violating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) through their destructive immigration policies. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to void the decisions to stop border wall construction and substantially reinstate the “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy until the federal government complies with its obligations under NEPA.stl.news
