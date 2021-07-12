Cancel
Mariposa County, CA

Three Shot & One Killed at Cartel Marijuana Grow in Mariposa County

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariposa, CA…Mariposa County Sheriff Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night leaving one dead and two others injured. Early details indicate an altercation occurred between multiple illegal marijuana growers in the Stumpfield Mountain Rd area late Saturday evening. One subject was pronounced dead at the scene while two others drove themselves to a valley hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

