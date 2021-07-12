Three Shot & One Killed at Cartel Marijuana Grow in Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA…Mariposa County Sheriff Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night leaving one dead and two others injured. Early details indicate an altercation occurred between multiple illegal marijuana growers in the Stumpfield Mountain Rd area late Saturday evening. One subject was pronounced dead at the scene while two others drove themselves to a valley hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.thepinetree.net
Comments / 0