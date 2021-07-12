Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
STL.News

Alaska: Anthony Lee Herring Indicted for Shooting Five People

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anchorage, AK (STL.News) Last Friday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 21 year-old Anthony Lee Herring for shooting five people on June 19, 2021 in Anchorage. Herring was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, four counts of first-degree assault, and one count of evidence tampering.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alaska#Murder#The Superior Court
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
CNN

These companies are insisting on Covid-19 vaccines for their employees

New York (CNN Business) — After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and roll out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus. Momentum for vaccine mandates has been building, and...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli health provider to offer 3rd COVID shot to elderly

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli health provider on Thursday said it would soon begin offering a third, booster COVID-19 shot to patients over the age of 60 who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, said its members could...
Posted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy