Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping boy at Tulsa apartment swimming pool

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTtnX_0auhSSAo00

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stole a five-year-old boy from a midtown Tulsa apartment complex swimming pool.

Police arrested Jordan Canfield on Saturday near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue after the boy’s father was able to lure his son away from Canfield back into his arms, TPD Officer Danny Bean said.

According to her arrest report, Canfield began speaking with the little boy telling him it was time to go home and that he would take him home because his time to swim was up, but Canfield is a complete stranger and not related to the boy whatsoever.

Bean said the boy’s father after realizing the boy was missing hopped in his truck and began driving around looking for the boy when he found Canfield and his son five blocks away.

“They we’re just walking down the street holding each other’s hands when he spotted them,” Bean said.

Canfield is facing one count of kidnapping/child stealing in addition to obstructing justice and possession of marijuana without a license.

She will be evaluated for mental health issues, FOX23 is told. Canfield also appears to be homeless at this time, and officers are unable to find anything that indicates where she lives.

The boy was not injured during his abduction.

Parents are strongly urged not to leave their children unsupervised at a swimming pool not just because of incidents like this but also to prevent death from an unsupervised drowning.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
61K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Swimming Pool#Drowning#Police#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested, connected to kidnapping in north Tulsa weeks after the crime

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of kidnapping a child last month outside of a north Tulsa parking lot has been arrested. Investigators say the crime happened June 2 near Harvard and Pine. The victim told officer she was walking with her older sister and her aunt when a man driving a white Dodge 2500 pickup truck approached them. The driver passed the group several times before walking up and grabbing the 7-year-old by the arm. Police say the man, now identified as Christopher Webb, put the girl in his lap and drove way.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say woman used a torch to break into a beauty store, steal wigs

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman has been taken into custody, accused of using a blow torch to break into a beauty shop and steal wigs. Cecelly Draper has been arrested on one charge of second-degree arson and a second-degree burglary charge. Police say Draper used the torch to heat up the glass at the front door of A1 Beauty Supply near 51st and Sheridan. Once the glass door was broken, Draper allegedly went inside, stuffed wigs into a suitcase, and left.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother arrested after 12-year-old gives birth

TULSA, Okla. — The mother of the 12-year-old girl who recently gave birth at a Tulsa hospital has been arrested. Desiree Castaneda has been arrested and charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect. Investigators say Castaneda was aware of her child’s interaction with 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara and approved...
Michigan StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Michigan man run over after fall from Nashville party bus

NASHVILLE — A Michigan man is in stable condition after falling from a Nashville party bus, being knocked unconscious and run over by the transpotainment vehicle. The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when the 22-year-old man, who has not been identified publicly, fell from the railing of the roofless party bus, landing on his face in the roadway, WKRN reported.

Comments / 6

Community Policy