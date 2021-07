It was a very unique Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday evening at the Rice County Fair. When I got there about 6:30 the pulling sled was there but I heard that the promoter had not shown up. In addition there were only a few tractors and trucks in the pit in front of the Grandstand. The President of the Pulling Association was there and he said there were commitments that there would be 21 trucks and tractors at the Rice County Fair. Instead there were only a few.