Congressman David Scott launches application process for 2021-2022 U.S. Military Service Academy nominations

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 17 days ago

Congressman David Scott announced that the 2021-2022 application process for students in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District seeking U.S. Service Academy nominations is now open. U.S. Service Academies are federal institutions that prepare cadets and midshipmen to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces, while concurrently earning their bachelor’s degrees. A...

Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Rep. David Scott opens hearing on U.S. food supply chain

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and the chairperson of the House Agriculture Committee opened a hearing entitled “21st Century Food Systems: Controlled Environment Agriculture’s Role in Protecting Domestic Food Supply Chains and Infrastructure.”. Scott’s district covers the southern portion of Cobb County, and along with the 6th...
Congress & CourtsDouglas County Sentinel

Congressman Scott awards $20K in CBC Scholarships

Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, on July 20 announced that five Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Spouses Education Scholarships have been awarded to exceptional students from Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. Since 2003, Congressman Scott and his wife, Alfredia Scott, have awarded over $223,000 in CBC Scholarships to 116 students.
Auburn, ALweisradio.com

Mike Rogers Announces 2021 Service Academy Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, announced the students from Alabama’s Third Congressional District who will be attending a service academy this fall. “The young men and women who choose to attend one of our nation’s prestigious service academies embody...
Aerospace & Defensesanfernandosun.com

Cárdenas Announces Appointments of Three Valley Area Students to Military Service Academies

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29) has announced the appointment of three San Fernando Valley high school student applicants to attend US Military Service academies this fall. Kalen Alejandro of Sylmar and Kyle Alfred Wynn of Mission Hills were both accepted at the Army’s military academy West Point, and Gabriel James Garcia of North Hollywood was accepted to the US Naval Academy.
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Senator Scott Accepting Applications for Fall 2021 Internships

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is now accepting applications for internships in his North Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville offices for the fall of 2021. The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students the chance to work with public service professionals and gain practical experience in constituent services, government policy, and more.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Navy's New Jamming Pods For EA-18G Growler Eyed For Air Force Fighters

If the House Armed Services Committee gets its way the Air Force could finally get a manned fast-jet electric attack capability back after decades. The United States Air Force could be regaining the ability to conduct electronic warfare operations with its own tactical aircraft. A proposal before the House Armed Services Committee, if approved, would require the Air Force to determine whether or not it could integrate variants of the Next Generation Jammer family of electronic warfare systems aboard its platforms, greatly expanding the Air Force’s capabilities in this regard in support of larger missions and operations. While the Air Force is currently exploring a wide range of electronic warfare systems that are primarily defensive in nature, the capability set offered by the Next Generation Jammers could give the USAF a true tactical electronic attack aircraft, something it presently lacks.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump OMB chief Russ Vought investigating Biden admin ties to CRT group

EXCLUSIVE: Russ Vought, a former top Trump administration official, on Wednesday demanded the Department of Education hand over documents that could show who was involved in promoting a radical critical race theory group in official government guidance. Vought, who is the president of the Center for Renewing America (the advocacy...
Michigan StatePosted by
UPI News

More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise

July 28 (UPI) -- Northern Strike 21.2, a two-week all-domain training exercise involving over 5,100 U.S. military reservists, gets underway this week in northern Michigan. The annual event, hosted by the Michigan National Guard, is among the National Guard's largest joint readiness exercises, and this year includes members of the active U.S. Army, Army Ready Reserve and Army National Guard; Marine Corps active duty and reservists; Air Force active duty and reservists, and the Navy Reserve.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: House Armed Services starts defense bill markups | Two Navy sailors die of COVID-19 | Pentagon reimposes mask mandate in some places

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The House Armed Services Committee began work on its annual defense policy bill in...
Eglin Air Force Base, FLNW Florida Daily News

Little information available on Eglin AFB incident with 'armed overwatch' aircraft

EGLIN AFB — A prototype aircraft in contention to became a new workhorse for the U.S. Special Operations Command suffered a runway mishap earlier this month. The incident involved one of the five prototype aircraft involved in the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) "armed overwatch" competition. The mishap occurred while the aircraft was parked on an Eglin Air Force Base runway undergoing maintenance, but details of the incident remained sketchy Friday as weeks of testing of the five aircraft was scheduled to wrap up.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Science

The US military wants force fields that could stop nuclear missiles

The best armor, if it could be devised, would weigh absolutely nothing. It would surround its wearer in an impenetrable aura of pure protection, holding all threats at bay. This idealized defensive system could come in the form of a force field, and it would be useful for stopping everything from nuclear missiles to small drones. With directed energy weapons, the Air Force believes such a force field is someday possible—but that day is in 2060 at best.
Congress & Courtsnaval-technology.com

US Congressman secures amendment for contract of DDG-51 built at BIW

US Congressman Jared Golden has received approval for the US Navy to enter a multiyear contract to construct up to 15 DDG-51 destroyers, starting from FY2023. The approval is for the amendment to the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). According to Golden, receiving this authorisation is a significant win...

