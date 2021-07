I read today that some people were actually going to doctor's offices in disguise because they didn't want their anti-vaxx friends to know they were getting shots. Science itself is ever-changing. As knowledge comes in and things are tested over and over, the scientific conclusions evolve. It's okay for you to evolve too. I'm not claiming that only the "evolved" come to this conclusion, I'm just saying that's it's okay that you have taken the most current facts available to you and made a decision that is good for you at this moment. I don't understand why anyone would be embarrassed by this.