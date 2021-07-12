Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 17 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s independent legislative auditor says he doesn’t have the resources to satisfy a request by lawmakers for a comprehensive study of the state’s COVID-19 response. Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles said he’s ready to hear lawmakers out. But he says the scope of the request, combined with...

740thefan.com

