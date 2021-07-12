Cancel
Paris Hilton Returns to TV for Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris’

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton is returning to TV for some fun in the kitchen as Netflix announced plans for its latest series Cooking with Paris. Set to premiere Wednesday, August 4, the unscripted series sees the hotel heiress and pop culture icon exhibit a more domesticated side of herself as she learns to sauté, sear, and zest for the streaming program. The season is comprised of six 27-minute installments which will be available all at once on the premiere date.

