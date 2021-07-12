The Boys Are Back In Jackass Forever | First Look Images

Paramount Pictures is bringing one of the most quintessential franchises of the past century into a new era — with the help of Bridgerton breakout star Rege-Jean Page. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Page is set to star in and executive produce in Paramount's new version of The Saint. The story previously got its start as a book series from Leslie Charteris in the 1920s, and was later adaptated into a television series in the 1960s starring Roger Moore, and a 1997 Paramount film starring Val Kilmer. The late Robert Evans, who produced the Kilmer adaptation and passed away in October of 2019, will reportedly get a producer credit.