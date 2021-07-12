The Boys Are Back In Jackass Forever | First Look Images
Looks like the boys are back in town this October in the feature film, Jackass Forever. Since the year 2000, the Jackass crew have been entertaining us with insane and even controversial stunts that give us all the feels. Sometimes cringy, hilarious, and disgusting moments will haunt our minds forever. Today Paramount Pictures has released the title of the film as well as five first look images to the madness that will be Jackass Forever.lrmonline.com
