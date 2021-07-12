Cancel
The Boys Are Back In Jackass Forever | First Look Images

By Emmanuel Gomez
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like the boys are back in town this October in the feature film, Jackass Forever. Since the year 2000, the Jackass crew have been entertaining us with insane and even controversial stunts that give us all the feels. Sometimes cringy, hilarious, and disgusting moments will haunt our minds forever. Today Paramount Pictures has released the title of the film as well as five first look images to the madness that will be Jackass Forever.

Spike Jonze
Steve O
Chris Pontius
Johnny Knoxville
Jeff Tremaine
