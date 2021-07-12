Cancel
The Book Of Boba Fett Season 2? Star Morrison Says No Talk Of It – Yet!

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 happen, or will this be a one and done series? Genuinely, I’m not sure if even Lucasfilm have an answer to that question yet. Or, if they do, they have not really talked to Temuera Morrison about it. Last week Morrison spoke to Express and revealed some of the directors who would be working on The Book of Boba Fett. However the actor was also asked about possibilities of a Season 2?

