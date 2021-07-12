Hallmark’s Christmas in July: 12 Movies New & Old Worth Checking Out

I was happy to return to the movie theater after so many months apart. It was like returning to an old friend. I went to see the Valley’s own, Brett Kofford movie, Christmas in July. I would encourage you to see the film. You may disagree with some of his views, but he is a homeboy and deserves some love. He wrote the screen play, and it was directed by Myles Matsuno. It has won some awards and many viewers will enjoy it.