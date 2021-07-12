Missouri governor vetoes several bills, signs Springfield senator's firefighters fund
Gov. Mike Parson put his pen to work late last week, vetoing four bills passed by the legislature this year and signing a Springfield senator's priority legislation into law. Among the bills struck down by Parson on Friday was one that would have required the state's Office of Child Advocate to create a program investigating safety complaints by Children's Division employees.www.therolladailynews.com
Comments / 0