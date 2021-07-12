Cancel
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk

WLTX.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...

