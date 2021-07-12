The Mandalorian Season 3 Coming Spring 2022 | Barside Buzz
Some more information has come out that leads us to believe that the third season of The Mandalorian will be coming sooner rather than later. According to a released listing for a new Boba Fett graphic novel from Edelweiss+, there is some information that suggests that The Mandalorian season 3 will be debuting in the spring of 2022. This might sound crazy for some fans since there hasn’t been a formal announcement that filming has begun for the new season of The Mandalorian.lrmonline.com
Comments / 0