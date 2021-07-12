Cancel
TV Series

The Mandalorian Season 3 Coming Spring 2022 | Barside Buzz

By Shockey
lrmonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome more information has come out that leads us to believe that the third season of The Mandalorian will be coming sooner rather than later. According to a released listing for a new Boba Fett graphic novel from Edelweiss+, there is some information that suggests that The Mandalorian season 3 will be debuting in the spring of 2022. This might sound crazy for some fans since there hasn’t been a formal announcement that filming has begun for the new season of The Mandalorian.

