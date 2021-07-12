Coxsackie-Athens plans for stimulus funds use

COXSACKIE — The Coxsackie-Athens Central School District has submitted its proposed plan for some of the stimulus funds allotted to the district by the federal government. The district is slated to receive $1,146,230 through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act and an additional $2,436,144 in the American Rescue Plan Act, for a total $3,582,374 in federal stimulus funds, according to a June statement from District Superintendent Randall Squier.