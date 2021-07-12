Cancel
Columbia, SC

New Thai restaurant opening in Columbia on Garners Ferry Road

By David Clarey davidc@free-times.com
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Thai restaurant will bring classic dishes to the southeast side of Columbia, while also trying to expand eaters’ palettes with Lao cuisine and high-grade sushi. Chindavanh Souvannarat, a longtime restaurant manager with experience in multiple Midlands Thai eateries, is opening Lotus Thai Dining at 7546 Garners Ferry Rd. Her husband Sai, who has worked at spots like Bodhi Thai in Lexington, will lead the kitchen.

