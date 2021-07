Hawkeye will release before Ms Marvel. Now, if you’re just catching up with all this, your reaction may be ‘well duh!’. However you have to remember that for quite some time the entire fan base has had things the other way round, but why? Well production wise, they were much of the same, though Hawkeye wrapped earlier, so that’s not it. I think it was because for a long time many in the geek news industry have predicted a November releaser for Hawkeye. Then we had confirmation from a Marvel Studios exec that both shows would hit Disney+ this year. You can catch that story in the related section below.