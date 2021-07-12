Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Grains higher, liveestock mixed

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Wheat for July was up 26.50 cents at $6.35 a bushel; July corn rose 39.50 cents at 6.6925 a bushel, July oats gained 12.75 cents at $4.09 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 28.50 cents at $14.3250 a bushel. Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
106K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Higher

Corn is 5 to 6 cents higher, soybeans are 13 to 15 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 20 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade continuing to work the middle of the recent range with little fresh news overall and spreads softer as September/December goes to a slight carry. Ethanol margins look stable with energies moving more sideways as well, with corn strength limiting gains a bit.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Winter Wheat, Soybean Oil Lead Markets Higher

September contracts of winter wheat and December soybean oil were the leading percentage gainers among Thursday’s higher grain closes. There is still not much rain for U.S. row crops in the seven-day forecast and Europe is encountering the opposite problem with too much rain disrupting the wheat harvest. September corn...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Spring Wheat Leads Markets Higher, Tour Continues

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 6 3/4 cents and September KC wheat is up 8 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher, in line with higher prices for Asia and European markets. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting and kept the federal funds rate target near zero, as expected and will maintain its current level of purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Profit-taking drags down CME livestock futures

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday after rising to their highest price in more than three weeks, while feeder cattle pulled back from contract highs on Monday. Lean hog futures also weakened as traders took money off the table after recent gains.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed at Midweek

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 6 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is up 9 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed overnight with weaker corn prices and a lower soy complex while wheat markets are solidly higher overnight. It will be interesting to see if wheat can hold its double digit price gains into the day session.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Bull Spreading Lifts Soybeans Higher

August soybeans closed up 11 3/4 cents Monday, expanding its premium over the September contract to 50 1/4 cents with first notice day set for Friday. December soybean oil closed up 0.84 cent with help from higher closes in canola and palm oil. September corn closed up 2 1/2 cents...
Agriculturesmallfarmersjournal.com

The Grain Binder

No sooner was first crop hay “put up” and it was time to “shock grain”. We could see it coming, a sea of green oats slowly turning to a duller, lighter green, then toward a yellow hue. The oats were ripening. It was a beautiful sight to witness the undulating fields turning golden yellow.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Move Lower, Corn Mixed

Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 4 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 17 cents lower to 6 cents higher. Corn futures are narrowly mixed with trade finding light buying again as it pushed closer to completely filling the gap left last week before fading during the day session.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Finish Mixed

Grains were mixed Wednesday with most losses related to chances for rain in western Canada in the extended forecast. December corn, winter wheat and most other commodities were higher, supported by a dry U.S. forecast and an easing of Monday’s COVID-19 concerns. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Overnight as U.S. Stocks Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 3 cents, November soybeans are down 5 cents and September KC wheat is up 6 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher a second day as Asia and Europe follow the lead of Tuesday’s U.S. rebound. Rising cases of coronavirus remain a concern, but markets will also be watching more earnings reports Wednesday, including one for Johnson and Johnson.
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks higher, Amazon mixed results, COVID cases rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street today, helping the S&P claw back the ground it lost over the previous two days and turn slightly higher for the week. The benchmark index added 0.4%, helped by gains in technology companies and banks. Investors were underwhelmed by the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which closed 8.4% below its IPO price after a day of jagged trading. Another big batch of companies released their latest quarterly results. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands and Ford rose after reporting solid earnings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.27%.
Economykdow.biz

Gold higher, silver lower

The July gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1799.50 an ounce – up 80 cents. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $24.63 an ounce – down 66 cents.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Edges Higher; Mixed Covid News

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged higher Tuesday, stabilizing after Monday’s fall on optimism the global demand recovery will overshadow a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% higher at $72.03 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 0.2% to $73.81. U.S....
Agriculturekmaland.com

Combine and grain bins

Ever since the pandemic began, shortages have become commonplace with significant effects in nearly every sector, including agriculture.
StocksDaily Herald

5 Top Consumer Staple Stocks For Your August 2021 Watchlist

Check Out These 5 Top Cosumer Staples Stocks That Are Trending Right Now. As we approach the end of July, consumer staples stocks are in focus in the stock market. For one thing, this could be due to several underwhelming updates on the state of the economy earlier today. Namely, both the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and initial unemployment claims missed expectations this week. The U.S. GDP rose at a 6.5% annualized rate, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4%. Furthermore, weekly jobless claims came in at 400,000, above the 380,000 estimation. Overall, some would argue that all of this indicates a potential slowdown in the current red-hot economy. As such, consumer staples, whose offerings are in demand in good times and bad, would be gaining traction.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

53 winners of pot shop license lottery announced

Following a year of acrimony and delays, state officials have announced that 53 firms entered in the state's first pot shop lottery had earned the rights to 55 lucrative licenses. The winners, selected from 626 finalists, include some firms already linked to the state's pot industry and what appears to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy