Grains higher, liveestock mixed

Check Out These 5 Top Cosumer Staples Stocks That Are Trending Right Now. As we approach the end of July, consumer staples stocks are in focus in the stock market. For one thing, this could be due to several underwhelming updates on the state of the economy earlier today. Namely, both the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and initial unemployment claims missed expectations this week. The U.S. GDP rose at a 6.5% annualized rate, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4%. Furthermore, weekly jobless claims came in at 400,000, above the 380,000 estimation. Overall, some would argue that all of this indicates a potential slowdown in the current red-hot economy. As such, consumer staples, whose offerings are in demand in good times and bad, would be gaining traction.