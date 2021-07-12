City Council to discuss boil water notice
This Monday, a special Laredo City Council meeting will be held to discuss the boil water notice and COVID-19 pandemic safety measures. The noon meeting will begin with citizen comments before the councilmembers discuss the boil water notice and the investigation on its causes, effects, timeline and fixes. In addition, they will discuss a plan of action to perhaps ensure that notices like this are less frequent and impactful in the future.www.lmtonline.com
