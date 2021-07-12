Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND NORTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and is exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern and central New Jersey. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.