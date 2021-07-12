Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elizabethville to near Linglestown to Progress to Lower Allen to Siddonsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rutherford, Valley Green, Lawnton, Skyline View and Highspire around 420 PM EDT. Hummelstown, Middletown, Hershey, Weigelstown, Penn National Race Course, Fort Indiantown Gap, Royalton and Dover around 430 PM EDT. Palmyra, Elizabethtown, Annville, York, Mount Wolf, Manchester, Emigsville, Campbelltown, Bainbridge and Harper Tavern around 440 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include York Haven, Three Mile Island, Franklintown, Capital City Airport, Wellsville, Enders, Ono, Lewisberry, Goldsboro and Newberrytown. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 263. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 2. Interstate 81 from mile markers 64 to 95. Interstate 83 from mile markers 16 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

