Special Weather Statement issued for Dougherty, Lee, Mitchell, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Mitchell; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...LEE AND WESTERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marine Corps Logistics Base, or near Putney, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sylvester, Leesburg, Albany, Putney, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Poulan, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Parkerville, Palmyra, Red Rock, Acree, Crestwood, Williamsburg and Gordy.alerts.weather.gov
