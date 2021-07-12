Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinley County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for McKinley by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: McKinley The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central McKinley County in west central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tse Bonito. Hazardous water levels are expected in Slick Rock Wash, Tse Bonito Wash, and Disappearing Spring Wash. Low water crossings will flood. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckinley County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#14 10 00#Doppler#Disappearing Spring Wash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy