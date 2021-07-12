Flood Advisory issued for McKinley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: McKinley The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central McKinley County in west central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tse Bonito. Hazardous water levels are expected in Slick Rock Wash, Tse Bonito Wash, and Disappearing Spring Wash. Low water crossings will flood. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.